Google manipulating algorithms to direct users to Planned Parenthood abortion biz

WSJ: Company 'keeps blacklists to remove certain sites or prevent others from surfacing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2019 at 5:15pm
(LIFE NEWS) Research by the Wall Street Journal this week found that Google appears to be manipulating its algorithms to direct people to the billion-dollar abortion chain Planned Parenthood.

The newspaper’s findings provide more evidence of the online and news media bias that pro-life advocates have suspected for years. Huge news corporations and powerful internet companies appear to be trying to silence the pro-life message by suppressing information on their platforms.

According to the Daily Wire, the WSJ journalists found that Planned Parenthood was featured much more frequently on Google than on other search engines when they searched for the term “abortion.”

