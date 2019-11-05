Government refuses to pay for New York Times subscription

The commissioners in a Florida county have refused their local library's request for $2,700 to subscribe to the New York Times, for the same reason President Trump dropped the publication from federal agencies.

The Washington Examiner reports commissioners in Citrus County rejected the request, with one elected official describing the product as "fake news."

Commissioner Scott Carnahan said: "I will not be voting for this. I don't want the New York Times in this county."

Library officials were not pleased.

"Libraries have to ensure all points of view are represented," Sandy Price, vice chairman of the library's advisory board, told a local reporter. "Someone's personal political view does not have a place in deciding what library resources are available for the entire county."

The local Citrus County Chronicle reported the newspaper already is paid for by the library system, but library officials wanted to spend the additional fees for online access.

The county is paying about $3,000 a year for its print subscriptions.

The majority of the commission said it would be a waste of taxpayer funds since the newspapers already are available.

The commissioners said they had "six or seven" emails expressing concern over their decision. The library has about 70,000 card holders.

The Gateway Pundit reported President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity he was canceling White House subscriptions to the Times and the "far left Washington Post."

The president has dubbed establishment media "fake news" for its biased coverage of his administration, including its fueling Democratic claims of Trump-Russia collusion.