Gun-store owner changes 'Black Friday' to 'White Friday,' blames Christmas, Trudeau blackface scandal

(FOX NEWS) The owner of a gun store in Canada changed the name of his "Black Friday" sale to "White Friday" — and credited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past use of blackface for the move.

Lance Perkins, owner of Perkins Guns and Ammo in Pembroke, Ontario, altered the name on Nov. 14. The sale sign outside his shop read: "Gun deals, all you people, come on in, White Friday sale."

“I don’t know why people got upset," Perkins told CTV Ottawa. "My ‘White Friday’ sale in regards to selling guns or crossbows or anything in the store, had nothing to do with color, it’s just a sale. We’re allowed to have sales in Canada."

