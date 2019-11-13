Hearsay is better than direct evidence, Dem congressman claims

A Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee delivered a stunning lesson to other members of the committee during the first public impeachment-investigation hearing on Wednesday.

It concerned the standard for evidence or testimony.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., said hearsay evidence is better than direct evidence.

"I guess to close, a primer on hearsay, I think the American public needs to be reminded that countless people have been convicted on hearsay," Quigley claimed.

"Because the courts have routinely allowed and created, needed exceptions to hearsay. Hearsay can be much better evidence than direct as we have learned in painful instances and it’s certainly valid in this instance."

The Daily Caller reported Quigley made the statement while questioning Deputy Asst. Secretary of State George Kent and acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

When a Republican member asked, "Will the gentleman yield, because none of those exceptions would apply to this testimony," the chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., closed down the comment immediately.

It was "not the time" for that discussion, he ordered.

Schiff claimed for more than two years, while special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was going on into Democratic claims that the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia, that he had evidence of Trump's guilt.

But Mueller concluded there was no collusion.

Donald Trump Jr. lost no time in responding on Twitter to Quigley's comment.

"Can you believe this insanity? 'Heresay can be much better evidence than DIRECT EVIDENCE' according to Democrat Mike Quigley. Are you fricken kidding me? 3rd and 4th party info better than hearing it yourself?'

Can you believe this insanity? “Heresay can be much better evidence than DIRECT EVIDENCE” according to Democrat Mike Quigley. Are you fricken kidding me? 3rd and 4th party info better than hearing it yourself? pic.twitter.com/K8WVcPhv7v — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 13, 2019

On Twitter, there appeared to be two sides, with no middle ground.

One Twitter user posted a sign saying: "Remove Convict. Incarcerate."

Another said, "The Democrats have officially lost this impeachment sham and are now down to outright lying and asking hypothetical questions."