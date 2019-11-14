SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Homeless crimes in L.A. skyrocket

Devolve into feces attacks: 'I was soaked'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2019 at 5:08pm
Print

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Crimes committed by homeless persons in Los Angeles — along with the depravity of the attacks — are skyrocketing.

A local NBC affiliate’s “Streets of Shame” series tallied the numbers over the past two years while interviewing a victim who was recently covered in human waste.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” victim Heidi Van Tassel said during an interview that aired Monday. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







2 more Dems facing ethics review
Judge rules New Jersey-born ISIS bride is NOT a U.S. citizen
Fire lieutenant dies 'selflessly' saving 2 firefighters from burning home
Chimps are killing people in Uganda
PayPal halts payment support to PornHub models
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×