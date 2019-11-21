Homeowners challenge buffer for legal-pot cultivation

(PUEBLO CHIEFTAIN) Michelle and Brad Lisac seek more distance between their St. Charles Mesa home and an outdoor marijuana cultivation operation just west of their farm.

The Lisacs don’t appreciate the smell of marijuana — and more importantly, they claim, the outdoor grow is causing their two small children to be sick.

“When they started this outdoor grow, we started to notice sinus and allergy problems with our two kids. Before that, our kids had a clean bill of health,” Brad Lisac said.

