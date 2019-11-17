Hong Kong: Chinese troops deployed to help clear roadblocks

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Chinese troops in Hong Kong have been deployed to help clear roads blockaded by anti-government protesters in a controversial move that could escalate the already high tensions in the Chinese territory.

Dozens of soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), dressed in shorts and T-shirts, jogged from their barracks in Kowloon to the Hong Kong Baptist University where protesters had built barricades to stop riot police entering the campus. Joining a group of residents, they moved desks, signposts, and bricks blocking a road.

Throughout the past five months of demonstrations, the possibility of military interference and the spectre of Beijing’s past violent crackdown on student demonstrators in 1989 hung over the city.

Read the full story ›