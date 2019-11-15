SECTIONS
IDF launches fresh strikes in Gaza in response to rocket attacks

Military says it's targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad after terrorists violate ceasefire 4 times

WND News Services
Published November 14, 2019
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) The Israel Defense Forces said it had launched fresh airstrikes on Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in the predawn hours of Friday morning, in response to four rocket attacks from the coastal enclave which violated a ceasefire agreement announced the day before.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli drones and fighter jets were conducting strikes on PIJ facilities in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Strip.

“We are currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza. This comes after rockets were indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians today,” the IDF said in a statement.

