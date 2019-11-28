Israeli defense minister: No more returning bodies of dead terrorists

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has announced that he is putting forward a policy which abolishes the Israeli practice of returning the bodies of terrorists.

The defense minister “instructed the IDF and the defense establishment on Tuesday to stop the total release of terrorist bodies,” said a statement from Bennett’s office.

“This was after a number of discussions the minister held on the issue of deterrence with senior security officials,” the English-language statement continued.

