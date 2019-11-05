James Dobson: School news about 'most horrible' sex ed 'greatly angers me'

James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, the James Dobson Family Institute and Family Talk, is blasting the administrators of Austin, Texas, public schools for the "harmful indoctrination" of an explicit sex-education program that exposes children to "graphic details ... not appropriate to even describe."

Despite considerable opposition, the Austin Independent School District adopted a curriculum that critics say promotes a radical ideology opposed by most parents.

David Walls, vice president of Texas Values, said there is "a resounding concern that this radical, hyper-sexualized sex education is going to be problematic for the future generations of kids in this city."

For example, the "difference" between biological sex and gender identity is not taught until the fifth grade, but students in grades three and four both will be urged to adopt "inclusivity."

Lessons based on the "Genderbread Person" will introduce fifth-graders to gender identity, attraction, biological sex and gender expression.

Kathy Ryan, the district's director of academics, claimed the emphasis must be on being "inclusive."

Dobson, the author of more than 30 books on the family, an adviser to multiple presidents, holder of 18 honorary doctoral degrees and member of the National Radio Hall of Fame, said enough is enough.

"This week's news from Austin, Texas, greatly angers me. The sex-ed curriculum adopted by the Austin Independent School District is not education, it is indoctrination of the most horrible variety," he said.

"Reports and draft curriculum reveal that children as young as 8 or 9 years of age will be exposed to attacks on the family and instructed to avoid 'non-inclusive' language like 'mother' and 'father.' Fifth grade students will discuss sexual orientation and HIV; sixth graders will be told that gender is a spectrum; and seventh and eighth graders will be taught how to use condoms. Other graphic details have emerged that are not appropriate to even describe," he continued.

"But I'm not only outraged, I'm also deeply saddened. Government entities like the Austin Independent School District are failing our children through this harmful indoctrination. But they are only empowered to do so because we as parents and citizens have failed to accept our familial and civic responsibilities."

He said that at one time all parents embraced their God-given role to guide their children into adulthood.

"The developmental process is not an easy one; I recall many difficult or awkward conversations with my own son and daughter, particularly during early adolescence. But raising our children is not an elective endeavor, it is a sacred charge. Parents should never abdicate their role or seek to transfer that blessed burden to another," he said.

He also pointed out that the parents who make up school boards at one time "would have unanimously rejected this vile curriculum."

He wondered where are those parents now.

"I implore parents and concerned citizens to create the solution to this nightmare," he said. "Support candidates who will protect children and parental rights. Join your school board and get involved to make sure no other district adopts such shameful curriculum. And, in the short term, opt out your children from sex indoctrination programs and teach them about human sexuality in a developmentally appropriate manner that is consistent with biblical truth."

He also suggested people contact the the school district, expressing their opinion to Supt. Paul Cruz, Michele Rusnak and school board members Geronimo M. Rodriguez Jr., Cindy Anderson, Amber Elenz, LaTisha Anderson, Jayme Mathias, Ann Teich, Kristin Ashy, Yasmin Wagner and Arati Singh.

Dobson was an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California School of Medicine for 14 years and on the attending staff of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for 17 years in the divisions of Child Development and Medical Genetics.

Caryl Ayala, director of Concerned Parents of Texas, told Western Journal the objective of the curriculum "is to normalize these behaviors and to teach them to children so that they can feel OK with engaging in these behaviors, but they are not. No child should be engaged in any kind of sexual activity."