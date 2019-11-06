SECTIONS
'Jeopardy!' champ donates $10,000 to cancer center in honor of Alex Trebek

'A man who's been a role model for me my whole life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2019 at 10:31pm
(10TV) -- In a moment akin to Final Jeopardy, Avi Gupta took pen in hand Monday, and went for it. But instead of a winning question, Gupta, 18, wrote out a $10,314 donation check to Oregon Health & Science University's Knight Cancer Institute.

“This is in honor of 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek, a man who's been a role model for me my whole life,” said Gupta, referring to Trebek’s battle with pancreatic cancer.

Last June, the Catlin Gable grad and Columbia University freshman, won the 'Jeopardy' Teen Tournament and the $100,000 grand prize. Money for his donation came from part of his winnings.

