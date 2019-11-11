Jesse Watters calls Drudge Report anti-Trump

(BIZPACREVIEW) -- While the Drudge Report used to be a lone bastion of conservative news, those days appear to be no more, or so it certainly feels like to Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“[I]s Drudge beginning to turn on President Trump?” he asked rhetorically during the latest episode of “Watters World” on Saturday. “Many people keep asking me about this. I get texts, ‘Did you notice this? What’s up with Drudge.’ So we started to look into it.”

And what he and his team found appears to suggest that the Drudge Report’s founder, Matt Drudge, may have essentially sold his conservative bona fides for clicks and moola.

