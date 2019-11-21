Joe Biden: It's OK to hit a woman if it's in self-defense

Joe Biden isn't just putting his foot in his mouth anymore. At this point, he's actually just shoving his entire leg down his throat and choking on it.

At Wednesday's Democratic debate in Atlanta, Biden went so far as to say that men can "raise a hand" to women and that women can "keep punching at it."

Yes, it was another great night for Biden in the Georgia metropolis. Biden had decided to expound on domestic violence. And, as you no doubt know, Biden expounding on anything so seldom works out swimmingly.

"No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense and that rarely ever occurs," Biden said.

"And so we have to just change the culture. Period. And keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it."

Then, as the remark elicited a bad laugh from the crowd, Biden said, "No, I really mean it. It's a gigantic issue."

First, Joe Biden talks about how Men can only hit w“The fact is that what happens now, is that we have to fundamentally change the culture, the culture of how women are treated,”omen in 'Self defense' Then he proceeds to use the term"punching it, punching it, and punching it" in the very next sentence... That's one heck of a front runner the Democratic Party has... pic.twitter.com/DaeLq0mgcL — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 21, 2019

Oh, good grief, Really? Shouldn't that incredulous laugh have told him that maybe, "No, I really mean it" wasn't the correct response?

I know Biden is gaffe-tatic; that should hardly be a surprise to regular readers. That being said, that's one heck of a gaffe as these things go.

For starters, #MeToo is going to be a pretty big matter this election year. That's a heck of a gaffe, all things considered. Saying that women need to "keep punching at it" in terms of domestic violence probably isn't going to go down too well with anyone.

Oh, but he went on: “The fact is that what happens now, is that we have to fundamentally change the culture, the culture of how women are treated,” he said, according to BuzzFeed.

Yes, that's totally true. That's also totally irrelevant.

This is the invariable problem with Biden as a potential nominee for the Democrats. How, exactly, are we supposed to take this man seriously when gaffes like these seem to be a constant problem for him?

I don't need to go through them all, but this is a guy who once told America that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." Are we supposed to assume this is somehow going to stop when and if he secures the nomination?

Democrats seem to have forgiven him for that one, a fact which is beyond me given the sensitivity of the Democrat electorate in 2020. Will they forgive him for this one?

I'm of the opinion that eventually there has to be a moment where Biden's gaffes have to alienate Democrats. It's not just that these are insensitive -- how could anyone of sound mind use that "punching at it and punching at it and punching at it" line? -- they're also indicative of someone who's going to end up estranging the liberal electorate.

Eventually, the establishment wing of the Democrats will find someone else. The entry of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is proof that there are moderate-ish candidates still willing to jump into the race. And then there's the massive elephant -- or rather, the massive donkey -- in the room. If Hillary Clinton enters the race, Biden is essentially done for.

Then again, that's assuming he's not done for already.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads the betting odds. The first two major states in the Democrat contest probably won't go for Biden. His chances of winning in South Carolina is based on a black vote that's based partially on his inevitability and electability.

Saying that it's OK to hit a woman in self-defense could (well, should, but I know I've said that before and been very wrong) change that -- and once that evaporates, what we could be looking at is Howard Dean without the freakish neck muscles or the screaming.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.