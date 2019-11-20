John Rhys-Davies to star as famous Christian hero in new film

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Actor John Rhys-Davies makes his return to faith-based entertainment as the lead in the upcoming movie about the life of Ireland’s patron saint, Patrick.

The inspiring docudrama, “I Am Patrick: The Patron Saint of Ireland” will hit theaters on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 and aims to enlighten people on the little-known true story of St Patrick. From CBN Documentaries and Director Jarrod Anderson, the feature-length film features Rhys-Davies, known for his role in “The Lord Of The Rings,” as the older Patrick. Sean T. O’Meallaigh (“Vikings”) and Robert McCormack also portray Patrick at different phases of his life.

“I Am Patrick” hopes to illuminate centuries of legend and myth about the life and mission of St. Patrick. The film will feature historical re-enactments, expert interviews and writings from the saint himself which details his journey from man to sainthood.

