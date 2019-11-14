Judge rules New Jersey-born ISIS bride is NOT a U.S. citizen

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A federal judge has ruled that a woman born in Hackensack, New Jersey who left to join ISIS is not an American citizen, and has no right to return to the U.S.

Judge Reggie Walton ruled on Wednesday that there is sufficient evidence that Hoda Muthana, 25, was born while her father, a one-time Yemeni representative to the U.N., had diplomatic status in the U.S., according to Buzzfeed News.

Under longstanding federal regulation, the children of diplomats are not eligible for citizenship when they are born in America, because they are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction as specified in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Muthana is currently living with her two-year-old son in a refugee camp under Kurdish control, and has been petitioning for the U.S. to issue passports for both of them.

