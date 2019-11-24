SECTIONS
Ka-Bloom! Michael Bloomberg joins race for president

'To defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2019 at 5:45pm
(AP) -- NEW YORK -- Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men, has formally launched a Democratic bid for president.

Ending weeks of speculation, the 77-year-old former Republican announced his candidacy Sunday in a written statement posted on a campaign website describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump. He will quickly follow with a massive advertising campaign blanketing airways in key primary states across the U.S.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg wrote.

