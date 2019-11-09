Kanye urges blacks: Don't vote Democrat

Rapper Kanye West, who this month confirmed his faith in Jesus Christ, advised black Americans in an appearance in New York City not to vote Democrat.

"Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power," he said, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

West added that such "power" is evidenced in his decision to move the production of an algae sneaker he debuted to Cody, Wyoming.

"The power is when I talk to my lawyer ... I put on my trench coat and said, 'We're moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely." H

TRENDING: Years before complaint, whistleblower's lawyer vowed to 'get rid' of Trump

He said the "goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America — South America, North America — bring it back Stateside and to present jobs for people back here."

In an interview one week ago, he said black Americans have been "brainwashed" by Democrats who are making them abort their children.

"We're brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man," said West in an interview with radio host Big Boy, Page Six reported.

He reacted to critics who say he's betrayed the black community.

"This is a free man talking," he said. "Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years.

"What are you talking about? Guns in the '80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. ... Thou shall not kill."

West was asked about his support for President Trump.

"I'd rather deal with somebody who call me the N-word to my face than a person that signed me for a lifetime deal on a 255-page contract," West replied. "I'd rather know what I'm dealing with."

The radio host asked if he's worried his support for Trump could be viewed as endorsement of "racism."

"The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I'm supposed to choose something based on my race," West said.

West, who released an album this week called "Jesus is King," confirmed earlier this month his conversion to Christianity.

"I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon," West told a crowd. "We are here to spread the gospel," he said at an album listening party Oct. 12 at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., according to TMZ.

"Excuse me if I mispronounce anything," he added. "I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year."