Kanye West to appear at Joel Osteen's Sunday service, choir in tow

He 'used to be about nothing greater than himself. Now it's all about a higher power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2019 at 11:51am
(TMZ) -- Kanye West may have his biggest audience yet for a Sunday Service, because we've learned he's agreed to take the stage for Joel Osteen's incredibly popular Sunday ritual.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ye and Joel have been talking fairly regularly recently ... they've become friends, especially since Kanye has doubled down in his devotion to God.

We're told the plan is for Kanye to show up at Joel's 11 AM service in Houston this coming Sunday at the Lakewood Church. Kanye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel that will last between 20 and 30 minutes.

