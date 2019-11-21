Lawyer dies after being shot by gun presented as evidence in court

(NEWS.COM.AU) A prominent South African barrister has been shot and killed in court after a gun presented as evidence in the trial went off.

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt died after the freak shooting at the Ixopo Regional Court on Monday when the shotgun dropped and blasted her in the left hip, News24 reported.

“It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court,” a police spokesman told the website.

Court staff desperately tried to stop the bleeding, but the 51-year-old mother-of-one later died in hospital. South African police are investigating a possible case of culpable homicide and are working to find out why the shotgun was still loaded.

Read the full story ›