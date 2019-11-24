Leading House Dem reveals their next GOP target

(THE BLAZE) House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) revealed on Saturday the next target of House Democrats: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.

When asked Saturday on MSNBC's "AM Joy" whether Nunes would face an ethics investigation, Smith said, "Quite likely, without question."

"I understand a lot of this is about Joe Biden but the bigger thing is about what President Trump and the Russians and all these people have been doing ... is a systematic problem that is a threat to the country because of what Russia is doing to democracy," Smith went on to say, Politico reported.

Central to the push to investigate Nunes are allegations that he secretly met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in Vienna last December to gather dirt damaging to Joe Biden.

Read the full story ›