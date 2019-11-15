Leftists tell Fox who network can interview

The influence in politics, policy and practice literally around the world by progressive billionaire money dealer George Soros really isn't in question. But pointing that out apparently is too much for his Open Society Foundations.

That organization now wants Fox News to censor comments, from analyst and commentator Joe DiGenova, about the practicing leftist and power broker, who, through his Open Society Foundations and a multitude of other organizations, and with his donations and personnel picks, establishes daily agendas for multitudes.

After all, it just recently was revealed that sections of the whistleblower complaint alleging President Trump pressured Ukraine's president for political advantage relied on a self-described investigative journalism organization funded by Soros.

The whistleblower, reported by many sources to be CIA employee Eric Ciaramella, admitted not having been "a direct witness to most of the events described" and bases many claims on the work of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project or OCCRP, reported Aaron Klein of Breitbart News.

Soros' Open Society was listed as the No. 2 donor in most of the annual financial records posted on OCCRP’s website beginning in 2012. In some years, Breitbart noted, Soros' group was the organization’s top donor.

The OCCRP is cited in a key section of the complaint that claims Ukrainian officials followed up on Trump's request for Ukraine to investigate allegations of corruption by then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was receiving $50,000 monthly from a natural gas company despite having no experience in the industry.

There's much more evidence of Soros' influence.

WND reported two U.S. diplomats to Ukraine testifying in the impeachment investigation of President Trump this week pressed Ukraine during the 2016 election to stop its investigation of a non-profit funded in part by the State Department and George Soros, who spent millions that year trying to install Hillary Clinton in the White House.

The non-profit also collaborated with the FBI agents investigating one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.

Investigative reporter John Solomon recalled on Thursday the story he first reported in March because it sheds light on what he terms "the real Ukraine controversy," the alleged meddling by the Obama State Department in the affairs of a sovereign nation, contrary to the Geneva Convention, on behalf of a non-profit funded by a left-wing activist billionaire.

George Kent, the chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, requested in a letter to the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office in April 2016 that its prosecution of the Anti-Corruption Action Center be dropped.

And a few months later, Ukraine's new general prosecutor, Yuri Lutsenko, told Solomon he was stunned when U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch "gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute," including the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

Democrats charging President Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son had Kent testify Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee.

Solomon wrote that Ukrainian officials told him the U.S. diplomats' implied message to Ukrainian prosecutors "was clear: Don't target AntAC in the middle of an America presidential election in which Soros was backing Hillary Clinton to succeed another Soros favorite, Barack Obama."

DiGenova was being interviewed on Fox News this week, and referenced, "There is no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the foreign services part of the State Department and the activities of FBI agents overseas."

At the Mediaite, there was outrage with an accusation that DiGenova made his comments "without evidence."

The report cited a formal complaint from Patrick Gaspard, chief of the OSF, who posted a letter onto social media demanding Fox quit giving time "to McCarthyism."

He demanded of Fox that the network post an on-air retraction and also "bar Mr. DiGenova as a guest."

It accused of Fox of allowing DiGenova to repeat "widely discredited reporting" and claims such statements have been "debunked by the U.S. State Department."

Then Gaspard made the claim that DiGenova's comments were "anti-Semitic."

Deadline.com pointed out that DiGenova also said Soros "wants to run Ukraine and he's doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen, for business interests, not for good government business."

Jonathan Greenblatt, of the Anti-Defamation League, also charged such comments were "trafficking in some of the worst anti-Semitic tropes."

Deadline said, "Soros is Jewish, and has been a frequent target of the right."

Other leftist media outlets were equally dismissive of DiGenova's concerns, with the Daily Beast calling the "reporting" at the heart of "Trumpworld" a series of conspiracies.

At the Hollywood Reporter, a story pointed out that the OSF "bills itself as 'the world's largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.'"