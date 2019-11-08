Little Sister is watching you

Scowling images of Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg are being used in workplaces in Israel's largest city to shame colleagues for using plasticware.

Thunberg's visage is seen in kitchen areas next to disposable forks, knives and plates, according to Haaretz reporter Allison Kaplan Sommer.

One photo of an angry Thunberg is captioned with, "HOW DARE YOU," a reference to her speech in September to the United Nations General Assembly.

Tel Aviv recently passed a ban on single-use plastics in kindergartens and afternoon childcare facilities.

Sommer reports "employees have been placing photos of a judgmental-looking Thunberg on top of their office’s supply of disposable cups, plastic plates and utensils."

She notes disposable utensils are important in Israel to Jews who use non-kosher workplace kitchens. For that reason, she said workplaces, including the Israeli army, have been more resistant to getting rid of paper and plastic.

PM Media blogger Stephen Green said soldiers and office workers are being "shamed out of keeping kosher."

"I'm not religious, and I'd probably be terrible at it if I tried, but what gives Gaia-worshippers the right to harass people of other faiths in their own workplaces?" he asked.

The teen icon, who began a year-long "strike" from school in front of the Swedish Parliament, took a "carbon-neutral" sailboat voyage across the Atlantic in August.

She was joined by hundreds of American teenagers on at a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City. They carried hand-drawn placards with messages such as "United behind the science" and "Act now or we will." And they chanted "System change, not climate change” and "Don't just watch us, join us."

She spoke at the United Nations climate action summit in September and addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

