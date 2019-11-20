Man, 74, divorcing 21-year-old wife after she 'cheated with 60-year-old reality-show contestant'

(FOX NEWS) -- A 74-year-old man in Serbia has called it quits with his new bride after the 21-year-old woman reportedly cheated on him with during the filming of a reality show.

The two had only married in September, just months after making headlines for the young woman's candid comments about their then-vibrant sex life.

During the production of the Serbian television show “Parovi” (or “Couples”), cameras allegedly caught Milijana Bozic, 21, kissing and canoodling with fellow contestant Nemanja Stamatovic Zabac, 60, according to the Daily Mirror.

