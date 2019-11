(BBC NEWS) A man whose neck broke as he was treated by a chiropractor shouted "You are hurting me," his widow told an inquest.

John Lawler, 80, was attending Chiropractic 1st in York in August 2017 when he said he could not feel his arms and became like a "ragdoll".

Mr Lawler was taken to York Hospital and later transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where he died the next day.

