Man caught with tidbit of drugs closer to getting Land Rover back

A man whose $42,000 Land Rover was confiscated by prosecutors and police over possession of a small amount of drugs is closer to getting his vehicle back.

That's after the Indiana Supreme Court rule Oct. 28 the Constitution's Eighth Amendment Excessive Fines Clause "secures meaningful protections against exorbitant fines and forfeitures."

Tyson Timbs' case was returned to the state court after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal constitutional protection applies to states.

Previously, authorities in Indiana working with "private contingency-fee lawyers" attempted to confiscate the vehicle Timbs had purchased when he received $70,000 life insurance proceeds following his father's death.

"Tyson used some of the money to buy a new Land Rover LR2. Four months later, however, his car was seized when he sold four grams of heroin to undercover officers. Tyson pleaded guilty to drug dealing, served one year of house arrest and paid $1,200 in court fees," explained the Institute for Justice, which is defending Timbs.

"Most importantly, his arrest led him to get his life back on track," IJ said.

But the state went after his car, and although the trial court in 2015 and the state Court of Appeals later ruled that confiscating his vehicle was "grossly disproportional" to the offense, and therefore unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court approved the confiscation.

The Supreme Court reversed the decision, and sent the case back to the lower court to work out the details.

The state's highest court now has reversed itself, with the decision rejecting the concept that any property used in a crime can be confiscated.

Other factors that must be considered, the ruling said, is the property owner’s culpability, the extent of his misconduct and his financial circumstances.

"[T]he owner’s economic means,” the court reasoned, “is an appropriate consideration” for determining whether a fine or forfeiture is constitutionally excessive. “To hold the opposite would generate a new fiction: that taking away the same piece of property from a billionaire and from someone who owns nothing else punishes each person equally.”

The court said "the way Indiana carries out civil forfeitures is both concerning and symptomatic of a shift in forfeiture law and practice,” before sending the case back to the trial court to apply the new standard to the facts of Tyson Timbs's case.

"The Indiana Supreme Court correctly recognized that the Excessive Fines Clause is a vital protection against unjust economic sanctions,” said Sam Gedge, an Institute for Justice attorney who represents Tyson. “Civil forfeiture is one of the greatest threats to property rights today, and the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling marks an important step in curbing the worst abuses in this area. We look forward to enforcing the Indiana Supreme Court’s decision in the trial court and getting Tyson’s property back.”

Timbs, in a statement released through his lawyers, said: "Today’s ruling is important not just for me, but for thousands of people who are caught up in Indiana’s forfeiture machine. To me it doesn’t make sense; if they’re trying to rehabilitate me and help me help myself, why do you want to make things harder by taking away the vehicle I need to meet with my parole officer or go to a drug recovery program or go to work? You need a car to do all these things. Forfeiture only makes it more challenging for people in my position to clean up and remain a contributing member of society."

John Whitehead, whose Rutherford Institute filed a friend-of-the-court brief at the Supreme Court arguing that the confiscation was unreasonable, said: "Let’s not mince words: civil asset forfeiture laws give police the green light to rob, pilfer, steal, thieve, swipe, purloin, filch and liberate American taxpayers of even more of their hard-earned valuables (especially if it happens to be significant amounts of cash) using any means, fair or foul.

"Hopefully, this ruling will remove the profit incentives associated with asset forfeiture schemes that allow state governments and police to pad their pockets by engaging in what has become a modern-day form of highway robbery."

Most law-enforcement agencies benefit directly when they confiscate cash or property from people accused of crimes.