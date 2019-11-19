SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Man documents Satanic influence: 'I was possessed'

Trip started with spiritualist seances

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2019 at 9:17am
Print

(NCREGISTER) -- PARIS — Michel Chiron was a simple educator in an institute for the mentally disabled in central France and led an uneventful life. In the 1980s, boredom and a love disappointment led him to participate in spiritualist séances with some colleagues.

The Catholic education he received in his childhood had been swept away by the cultural revolution of May 1968, and he proudly described himself as an atheist. However, as he started such practices in order to “have fun,” without believing in their effects, Chiron saw, with great astonishment, the pedestal table turn and the spirits communicate coherent messages through Scrabble letters.

A decade later, it is with a darker state of mind that he appealed to the same spirits again, alone, in search for answers regarding his romantic life. It was a step that will cost him dearly, as it enabled demonic spirits to take possession of his body and to torment him day and night for more than nine months.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DOJ outlines Strzok's 'security violations'
Chaffetz uses Dem line, says Tlaib not 'above the law'
Buttigieg described as 'done' after revelations he complimented Tea Party
Man documents Satanic influence: 'I was possessed'
Students demand ability to select roommate based on race
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×