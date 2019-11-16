Man makes large bank withdrawal, gets robbed by his teller in home invasion

(WJZ/CNN) Maryland authorities said a bank teller went to the home of a man who made a large withdrawal earlier in the day to rob him.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 78-year-old man’s home in Bel Air on Monday. Deputies determined he was assaulted and robbed by 19-year-old Nathan Newell in a home invasion.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler has seen a variety of criminal cases during his long law enforcement career, but these circumstances were unusual for him.

