SECTIONS
Money U.S.
Print

Man makes large bank withdrawal, gets robbed by his teller in home invasion

Authorities say the 78-year-old victim was injured in the robbery

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2019 at 2:58pm
Print

(WJZ/CNN) Maryland authorities said a bank teller went to the home of a man who made a large withdrawal earlier in the day to rob him.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 78-year-old man’s home in Bel Air on Monday. Deputies determined he was assaulted and robbed by 19-year-old Nathan Newell in a home invasion.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler has seen a variety of criminal cases during his long law enforcement career, but these circumstances were unusual for him.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×