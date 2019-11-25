'Material witness': GOP to compel 'whistleblower' to testify in Trump Senate trial

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republicans want to find a way to compel CIA officer and former National Security Council Ukraine director Eric Ciaramella to testify in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Ciaramella, 33, currently working for the National Intelligence Council under the director of national intelligence, has been named as the Ukraine whistleblower. The whistleblower's lawyers have refused to confirm or deny this, and Ciaramella himself has not responded to questions from the Washington Examiner.

The chief Republican counsel in the impeachment proceedings raised Ciaramella's name during closed-door hearings. In open hearings, whenever GOP questioning had got close to Ciaramella or any other members of the Intelligence Community, Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, shut them down.

