McDonald's fires CEO over relationship with employee

(CNBC) -- McDonald’s said Sunday that it has fired Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook for violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee.

The company said in a release that the board determined Easterbrook “demonstrated poor judgment” by engaging in the relationship.

McDonald’s did not provide other details on the relationship. The company said Easterbrook would be replaced by USA President Chris Kempczinski, 51, effective immediately.

