Media scramble after realizing Obama's child detention worse than Trump's

Leading establishment media outlets deleted entire stories Tuesday after they found out figures showing 100,000 children were in immigration-related custody were from 2015, under the Obama administration, not under President Trump's watch.

Reuters, Agence France-Presse, NPR and Aljazeera were among the outlets that seized on a report from the United Nations that the U.S. has the world’s highest rate of detained children, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

They reported that there are currently more than 100,000 children in immigration-related custody, which violates international law.

Reuters told the Daily Caller it "decided to withdraw its story after the United Nations issued a statement on November 19 saying the number of children in detention was not current but was for the year 2015."

But the outlet declined to comment on why the story was no longer deemed newsworthy.

AFP also retracted its entire story, tweeting Tuesday that "the author of the report has clarified that his figures do not represent the number of children currently in migration-related US detention, but the total number of children in migration-related US detention in 2015."

NPR said via Twitter it retracted its entire story and would post another story with "more complete information."

Aljazeera's article said the author of the report, Manfred Nowak,"says the Trump administration’s family separation policy is ‘absolutely prohibited’ by the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

But Nowak later admitted his claim was based on the latest figures available, from 2015.

“Nowak said his team estimates that the U.S. is still holding more than 100,000 children in migration-related detention,” the NPR article reads.