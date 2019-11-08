Media's 'blame-the-victim' take on Mormon tragedy

The apparent ambush by drug cartel gunmen in Mexico in which nine women and children from a Mormon sect living there were killed has spotlighted many concerns.

The drug cartel death squads, for one.

The drug trafficking.

The Mexican government's inability or unwillingness to protect citizens.

The dangers visitors and residents face there.

But for the media, specifically the Associated Press, it was the Mormon church's "history of polygamy."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is forced to confront its history of polygamy after nine women and children from a Mormon offshoot where some practice plural marriage died in a cartel ambush in Mexico. https://t.co/u7nBrBDmcV — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) November 7, 2019

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy explained: "Was there some memo that went out to media after three Mormon women and six of their children were slaughtered by members of a Mexican drug cartel? See, there was a time when that would've been a ridiculous question, but given what we've seen from outlets like the New York Times and L.A. Times, it doesn't seem so ridiculous anymore."

The AP report said: "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is forced to confront its history of polygamy after nine women and children from a Mormon offshoot were some practice plural marriage died in a cartel ambush in Mexico."

National Review columnist David French wrote on Twitter: "Another one of these takes? Really?"

And commentator David Harsanyi said, "ayfkm with this," referencing the acronym for "are you freaking kidding me?"

Another Twitter user said, "What is wrong with you people," only the original wasn't the polite form.

Kurt Loder wrote: "This is the worst take on anything anywhere ever."

Another said: "A group of Mormons were massacred by a drug cartel. Explain yourselves, Mormons."

Dan McLaughlin pointed out the overtones: "Victim-blaming is totally cool if the victims of murder are religiously conservative."

Another Twitter user told AP: "Do better."

Bryan Myrick added, "The AP appearing to fully embrace the immolation of its own credibility."

And BT said, "Lot harder to go after powerful people in their industry who cover for pedophiles."

Gabriel Malor: "Journalists, you're supposed to make me want to pay for your work, not launch you into the sun from a great big catapult."

The funerals for the victims of the cartel attack began Thursday.