Megapastor reveals biggest problem for U.S. Christians

'I think, in all honesty, it is hurry'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 20, 2019 at 11:43am
(FOX NEWS) -- John Mark Comer reached his breaking point as head of a Portland, Ore., megachurch when he was exhausted after leading six services every Sunday. He ended up stepping down, stressed out at a time of great success.

The Bridgetown Church pastor used to believe the biggest problem for American Christians was liberalism, secularism or the breakdown of the family. But he now has a different answer and outlook on life, based on advice from his mentor.

"I think, in all honesty, it is hurry," the 39-year-old pastor told Fox News.

