Megyn Kelly announces interview with whistleblower in ABC-Epstein video

(DAILY MAIL) -- The producer who was fired for 'leaking' ABC News anchor Amy Robach's hot mic revelation that the network killed off her Jeffrey Epstein sex slave story is revealed in Megyn Kelly's comeback interview.

And DailyMail.com can reveal the staffer is Ashley Bianco, 25, an Emmy-winning producer for CBS This Morning, who contacted the former Fox News star directly in order to have her voice heard, a source said.

Bianco attended Emory University and worked as a producer on Good Morning America at ABC for three years, according to public records and social media. Robach co-anchors the morning show.

Bianco was fired from CBS on Thursday after the network was informed by her old employer ABC that she had 'leaked' the footage of Robach ranting about ABC shutting down her Epstein story out of concern of pushback from the British royal family.

