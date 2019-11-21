Memo: Ukrainian lawmaker was 'conduit' to undermine Trump campaign

A May 2016 memo provided to the Democratic-hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS described a Ukrainian lawmaker as a potential conduit for information regarding President Trump's onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

The Ukrainian lawmaker's role as a source for an effort by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign to peddle what came to be known as "unverified and salacious" accusations against Trump through the "Steele dossier" is significant as House Republicans make a case in the president's defense in the current impeachment investigation.

On Wednesday, in a public hearing of the House Democrats' impeachment investigation of President Trump, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., provided context for Trump's concern about the 2016 election and alleged corruption by the Bidens by demonstrating that Ambassador Gordon Sondland was not aware of specific allegations of Ukrainian efforts to undermine Trump's campaign.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported the May 2016 memo cited Sergey Lushchenko, a former Ukrainian journalist and member of parliament, as a source regarding Manafort.

The author of the memo described meeting with Lushchenko, suggesting he could be used to publicize information about Manafort.

The memo states: "It should be noted that Lushchenko regularly advocates on anti-corruption matters and cooperates with various [non-governmental organizations] to that end, so he could potentially be a good conduit for publicizing information."

The Daily Caller noted that Republican lawmakers have raised questions about Lushchenko’s possible links to Fusion GPS, citing the congressional testimony of former Fusion contractor Nellie Ohr in October 2018.

Ohr is the wife of a senior Justice Department official, former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. Emails between the two indicate she served as a back-door channel of Hillary Clinton-funded opposition research to the Justice Department during the 2016 election.

In her testimony to Congress, Nellie Ohr said: "They were giving me some information that had originated with [Lushchenko] in some way."

Lushchenko has denied that he wittingly provided information to Fusion GPS.

The Daily Caller said the memo could explain the gap between Ohr's testimony and Lushchenko’s insistence that he was not a Fusion GPS source.

“Maybe (or maybe not) people from Fusion GPS represented themselves differently, as political consultants or [something] like that,” he told the Daily Caller in an October email.

Weeks after the email was drafted, Lushchenko revealed the "black ledger" that purported to show off-the-books cash payments made by the party supporting former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

The New York Times later reported the documents showed 22 payments totaling $12.7 million to Manafort between 2007 and 2012.

Manafort denied receiving the payments but nevertheless was fired from the Trump campaign. In Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, he was indicted on money laundering and tax charges related to income from his Ukraine work. But the black ledger was not introduced as evidence at his trial.

The Daily Caller noted the Financial Times in August 2016 characterized Lushchenko and other Ukrainian government officials as being motivated to "intervene" in the U.S. election to stop Trump.

"The prospect of Mr Trump, who has praised Ukraine’s arch-enemy Vladimir Putin, becoming leader of the country’s biggest ally has spurred not just Mr Leshchenko but Kiev’s wider political leadership to do something they would never have attempted before: intervene, however indirectly, in a US election," the article stated.

Lushchenko was quoted as saying of Trump: "For me, it was important to show not only the corruption aspect, but that he is [a] pro-Russian candidate who can break the geopolitical balance in the world."

He said a majority of Ukrainian lawmakers were "on Hillary Clinton’s side."

Politico reported in January 2017 that Lushchenko met in 2016 with a DNC contractor, Alexandra Chalupa, who met multiple times with officials in the Ukrainian embassy in Washington to collect information on Manafort.

House Republicans have been rebuffed by the Democratic majority in their attempt to invite Chalupa and Ohr as witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry.