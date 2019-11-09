Mexican ambassador blames cartel violence on addicted Americans

(THE FEDERALIST) The Mexican ambassador to the United States responded to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s call to sanction Mexico for the recent escalation of violence from the nation’s ruling drug cartels by blaming the American public’s demand for black-market drugs.

“My government categorically rejects your recent mischaracterization on Mexico not actively combating transnational organized crime and suggesting to impose sanctions on Mexican officials,” Ambassador Martha Barcena wrote to Hawley, adding in a handwritten note at the end of the letter that she hopes to address the matter with the senator personally to discuss how to “reduce drug demand in the U.S.”

The letter from the Mexican government insinuating American demand for illicit substances is a key driver for cartel violence comes a day after Hawley called on Congress to impose sanctions on Mexico following an ambush that killed nine Americans on Monday.

