Michael Flynn's sentencing delayed over Horowitz report

A federal judge on Wednesday granted retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's request to delay his criminal sentencing until after the release of the Justice Department inspector general's report on alleged government surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign in 2016.

Flynn's new lawyer, former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, says the onetime Trump national security adviser never would have negotiated a plea deal if information held by the government had been released.

She filed a motion for dismissal in October alleging the Justice Department manipulated Flynn's FBI interview transcript, known as a 302, to charge him with lying and is withholding exculpatory evidence. Powell presented evidence former FBI lawyer Lisa Page edited Flynn's 302 report then lied to the Justice Department about the edits.

Powell contended the case should be thrown out "for outrageous government misconduct."

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2016 regarding sanctions and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report, scheduled for release Dec. 9, is expected to shed light on the origins of the Obama administration's Crossfire Hurricane investigation of now debunked claim of Russia-Trump campaign collusion. The report centers on the use of a dubious, Democratic Party-funded, anti-Trump dossier of anonymous Russian sources to obtain warrants to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Among the exculpatory evidence sought by the Flynn team are two Blackberry devices in the possession of the Justice Department said to have been used by Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor at the center of the Trump-Russia probe.

The Justice Department asserts Flynn's team is peddling "conspiracy theories" that are "divorced from the facts."

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan of Washington agreed Wednesday to delay the scheduled Dec. 18 sentencing hearing until further notice.

According to leaks about the Horowitz report, the inspector general found that an FBI lawyer, identified as Kevin Clinesmith, altered a document related to an application of renewal of a warrant to surveil Page.

But Horowitz, according to the leaks, also found that Clinesmith's alterations did not affect the validity of a renewal application.

'Deceptive manipulation'

Powell alleged in her motion in October that FBI officials "added an unequivocal statement that 'Flynn stated he did not' — in response to whether Mr. Flynn had asked Kislyak to vote in a certain manner or slow down the UN vote [on sanctions]."

"This is a deceptive manipulation because, as the notes of the agents show, Mr. Flynn was not even sure he had spoken to Russia/Kislyak on the issue. He had talked to dozens of countries," she wrote.

Powell also alleged that agents added the statement: "or if Kislyak described any Russian response to a request by Flynn."

"That question and answer does not appear in the notes, yet it was made into a criminal offense," Powell wrote. "The draft also shows that the agents moved a sentence to make it seem to be an answer to a question it was not."

Strzok and Page

Powell also raised concerns about text messages between lead FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his then-paramour, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who served as special counsel to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The text exchange took place after publication of the anti-Trump dossier. Powell's court filing said Strzok informed Page he was discussing with a colleague using the dossier, now that it had been published, "as a pretext to go interview some people."

According to the texts, in the next two weeks, there were "many meetings" between Strzok and McCabe to discuss "whether to interview National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and if so, what interview strategies to use."

Powell alleged that on Jan. 23, 2017 – the day before the FBI interviewed Flynn at the White House – "the upper echelon of the FBI met to orchestrate” strategies that would have Flynn talk "in such a way as to keep from alerting him from understanding that he was being interviewed in a criminal investigation of which he was the target."

"In short, they planned to deceive him about the entire scenario, and keep him 'unguarded,'" Powell claimed.

She alleged that under former FBI Director James Comey's direction, McCabe "personally called Flynn to pave the way for the uncounseled conversation."

Powell claimed the government is hiding evidence "of the original 302, other exculpatory texts, and other forms of information completely."

Prosecutors have denied the claim, insisting "the government has exceeded its discovery and disclosure obligations in this matter," providing Flynn with thousands of pages of documents.

In October, prosecutors called the defense's filings a "fishing expedition."