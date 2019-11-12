SECTIONS
Militants fire barrage of rockets into Israel

Was response to airstrikes on senior Islamic jihad commanders

Published November 12, 2019
Published November 12, 2019 at 9:04am
(FOX NEWS) -- Militants in Gaza sent a barrage of at least 50 rockets over the border into Tel Aviv early Tuesday, vowing further revenge after the Israeli military carried out a pair of targeted airstrikes on senior Islamic jihad commanders in Gaza and in Syria.

“The response to this crime will have no limits,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

An Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife in their home in eastern Gaza Tuesday, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said. The target was a "ticking time bomb" responsible for a number of recent rocket attacks on southern Israel and claimed that he was actively planning new attacks, Conricus said.

