Mormon leader admits photographing undressing woman

Gal noticed his phone pointing into her changing room

Published November 5, 2019 at 3:43pm
(AP) -- Nashville, Tenn. -- A Holladay man who served as a local leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has pleaded guilty to illegally taking photos of a woman inside a dressing room at a popular Tennessee mall.

News outlets report 55-year-old Steven Murdock was convicted of unlawful photography Monday and sentenced to a year of supervised probation. A judge also ordered him to undergo counseling.

A Nashville Metro police affidavit from August states a woman accused Murdock of leading her into a changing room at the Opry Mills shopping mall, where she undressed and noticed a phone pointing into her stall. She says she confronted Murdock as he was deleting photos of her.

Read the full story ›

Recently Posted

