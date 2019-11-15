SECTIONS
N.C. woman gets prison for hiding foreign athletes from ICE

Believed to have gotten $1,000 kickbacks on about 75 students, most from Africa

Published November 14, 2019
(ABC NEWS) The founder of a now-defunct private school in North Carolina has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for hiding foreign student-athletes from federal immigration authorities.

News outlet report 65-year-old Evelyn Mack was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to harbor aliens. Court documents say Mack, owner and schoolmaster of Evelyn Mack Academy, forged enrollment and immigration records for the student-athletes in return for bribes from coaches and recruiters.

