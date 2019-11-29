N.Y. Times: Horowitz has chart of FISA abuses

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz put together a chart of all the mistakes he found the FBI made in the process of obtaining warrants to wiretap former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The list of "numerous" errors and omissions appears in a draft report containing the findings of Horowitz's year-and-a-half investigation examining the DOJ's and the FBI's compliance with legal requirements and policies in applications filed to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, according to the New York Times.

The final report is slated for release on Dec. 9, and two days later Horowitz is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his investigation.

