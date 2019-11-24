Native American offended that his burning sage sickens people at mall

The head of a Native American cultural center at a shopping mall in Rapid City, South Dakota, is "hurt and offended" by complaints that people are being sickened by his practice of burning sage several times a day.

However, he is promising to cut back on the smoke that has made the mall air hazy.

The Rapid City Journal reported the manager of the Rushmore Mall warned Erik Bringswhite at the I Am Legacy center in a letter that his lease would be terminated if he continued to burn sage "because it was jeopardizing people's health."

"The reason for it was 100 percent due to health concerns that were arising because the sage burning was so intense and strong that it was filtering out into our hallways," mall manager Sandy Brockhouse told the Journal.

It was creating a haze in front of the center and reaching as far as the food court, prompting many complaints.

People with asthma were triggered, mall walkers and shoppers were bothered and one worker even went to the hospital with a migraine.

Bringswhite said there was no malice and he understands the allergy issue.

But he claimed, the newspaper reported, that he never used "exorbitant amounts" in his "cultural and healing-focused talking circles" and workshops.

"We are a little hurt and offended by what seems to be an affront to our cultural practices," he said.

"Please understand our hurt stems from a feeling of having to defend the cultural work we are doing though we know that was not the intention."

Brockhouse told the newspaper the cultural issues had nothing to do with the decision; it was all about the health issues.

She said the agreement had called for I Am Legacy to burn sage in the back of his shop "with the door open and a fan blowing."

Bringwhite admitted he had received 30 complaints from mall officials.

Further burning, the mall manager said, will need to be outside a closed door.