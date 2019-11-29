Neighbors fill pothole with Christmas tree in festive statement to county officials

Some Georgia residents put a smile on their faces recently as they tried a different approach to getting a pothole repaired.

Along Archwood Drive in DeKalb County near Atlanta, time and the seasons resulted in a mammoth pothole so big that somebody could put a Christmas tree in it.

So that's what the neighbors along the street did.

“Instead of being negative and screaming and stomping our feet and being ugly about it, why not have fun with it and still get attention and get the job done so it’s not so dangerous for the neighborhood?” Archwood Drive homeowner Sharon Magruder said, according to WGCL-TV.

She also said there was a pragmatic side to a tree with lights sticking out of the pavement.

"Those lights keep people from falling in,” Magruder said.

The pothole is not just one of those tiny little bumps motorists learn to live with.

“I can see down five or six feet of hollowed-out area beneath there,” homeowner Peter West said.

To help publicize their cause, the neighbors created their own lyrics to the Christmas carol "O Christmas Tree."

"O, Archwood Tree, O Archwood Tree, how lovely are thy branches," the group sang before getting down to business.

"Asphalt expands in summertime, reveals potholes in wintertime," they sang.

"O, Archwood Tree, O Archwood Tree, how scary is that sinkhole?" they sang in harmony.

The closing line of the song got to the bottom of the matter.

“O Archwood tree, O Archwood tree, when will our street be pothole-free?” they sang.

DeKalb County government offered a statement to WGCL in response to the homeowners' ditty.

"Roads and Drainage crews will fill in the hole with an asphalt patch when the weather permits. In the meantime, the county has secured the site with barricades and safety tape to alert motorists and pedestrians. The county will continue to monitor the situation until the street is repaved," it said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.