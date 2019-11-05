New touchscreen voting machines list wrong candidates

(CBS PHILADELPHIA) -- PHILADELPHIA -- It was a rocky start on Election Day in Philadelphia, where new touchscreen voting machines were rolled out. A judge of elections says some of the new voting machines were not taking paper ballots that need to be inserted in them. The polling place where the issue took place was at Fire Company Engine 13 on the 1500 block of Parrish Street in the Fairmount section of the city.

In Cedarbrook, a poll worker says more than two dozen people voted in the morning while the wrong candidates were listed on the machine. Twenty-four people were waiting in line for it to be fixed and an unknown number of people voted.

At the Watermark in Logan Square, a poll worker said one of the machines wouldn’t accept paper ballots that needed to be inserted for the person to vote. It had to be restarted.

Read the full story ›