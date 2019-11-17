Newspaper apologizes after publishing glowing obituary of living man

Oops.

A British newspaper that published a glowing obituary of a man it announced to the world was dead had to later retract it all after leaning the man was still alive, Fox News reported.

"THIS morning, The Northern Echo’s website carried an obituary to Charlie Donaghy, a lifelong supporter of grassroots sport in the North-East," the paper wrote Sunday.

The paper, based in Darlington in northeast England, noted that it really did first check on Donaghy's status before consigning him to the realm of the departed.

"We checked with three independent sources, including a representative of at least one of the clubs Mr Donaghy worked with, who all confirmed the information, prior to it being published," the paper wrote.

"We apologise unreservedly for our mistake, and for any understandable distress and devastation that was caused to Mr Donaghy, his family and friends," the outlet said.

The paper pulled the obituary from its website.

The Northern Echo also printed a statement from the man's family.

“We are devastated by the inaccuracy of this report. This has caused immeasurable distress for my sister as well to many of Dad’s friends and supporters over the years," the statement said.

The family said no one ever asked them if Donaghy had passed.

"To allow this to be released onto the internet without checking with our family is unforgivable. Please ensure this never happens to anyone else again as you cannot unhear or unread that your father is dead," the family's statement said.

Some on Twitter saw humor in the mistake:

I was once tasked to call the brother of a former colleague who was supposed to have died. Checking details, the reply came back; "I'll ask him, he's coming round for lunch in a minute!" https://t.co/qyRYe61E7x — Steve Grant (@SteveGrant67) November 12, 2019

While I understand the comment by the family regarding being pretty shocked by reading the obituary, I really wanted a comment by Charlie Donaghy saying how pleased he was to be able to read his own obituary. https://t.co/jn53r2NYAa — Tom Holder (@tomholder) November 12, 2019

It's like that Mark Twain quote: "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." https://t.co/TQ41oRXHJh — Kathie McInnes (@Kathie_McInnes) November 12, 2019

Ian Donaghy, the not-dead man's son, offered slightly less polite comments on Facebook, in addition to posting screenshots of the premature obituary.

"To everyone offering condolences about my Dad...Charlie! He’s NOT died! This is NOT true," he said.

"God knows where its come from but he’s alive & well," he added.

"Internet arseclownery!!!! Northern Echo website arseclownery! You cannot unhear or unread ‘your dad’s dead’ Unbelievable! My sister’s in bits! The Northern Echo is going to have a bad day!"

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.