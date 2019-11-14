SECTIONS
Next in Google's quest for consumer dominance – banking

'It may be the slightly longer path, but it's more sustainable'

Published November 14, 2019 at 5:45pm
(FOX NEWS) Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance.

The project, code-named Cache, is expected to launch next year with accounts run by Citigroup Inc. and a credit union at Stanford University, a tiny lender in Google’s backyard.

Big tech companies see financial services as a way to get closer to users and glean valuable data. Apple Inc. introduced a credit card this summer. Amazon.com Inc. has talked to banks about offering checking accounts. Facebook Inc. is working on a digital currency it hopes will upend global payments.

Read the full story ›

