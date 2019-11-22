In spite of "bombshell" testimony touted by Democrats and establishment media as the end of Donald Trump's presidency, the American public seems to have had little interest in the public impeachment hearings that concluded Thursday.

A montage of similar "bombshell" revelations over the past three years related to the Trump-Russia probe that turned out to be nothing may noted Powerline blogger John Hinderaker.

He points to a tweet of the video by RedState blogger Erick Erickson.

"Dear members of the media," Erickson writes, "if you want to understand why no one cares about impeachment and minds are not being changed, watch this and understand."

TRENDING: Schiff gets 3 'Pinocchios' from Washington Post over whistleblower claim

With all of the major networks and the cable news networks providing live coverage, the hearings drew an average of about 12 million viewers, Variety reported.

But that amounts to about 4.7% of the nation's adult population, pointed out the Gateway Pundit.

By comparison, "NCIS" on CBS drew nearly the same number of viewers on Tuesday night. And 17.4 million people watched the final episode of "Game of Thrones" last year.

A new national survey finds independent voters leading a sharp swing in opposition to impeachment, the second major poll to produce those findings this week.

A new national poll from Emerson College found 45% oppose impeaching President Trump, against 43% who support it, indicating a 6-point swing from October, the Hill reported.

There also was a swing against impeachment among independents, with the new poll showing 49% oppose impeachment compared to 34% who support it. In October, 48% of independents polled supported impeachment, against 39% who opposed.