Northam plans war on guns after Dems take Virginia legislature

Tells CNN he will push universal background checks, bans on 'high volume magazines,' bump stocks, more

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2019 at 5:53pm
(BREITBART) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans a war on guns after Democrats assume their newly elected positions and take control of his state’s legislature.

Northam introduced a number of gun controls following the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting in which 12 people were shot and killed with guns that were legally acquired. The gun control push failed to survive Republican opposition, but Northam sees hope for more Second Amendment restrictions now that Democrats will be in control.

Northam told CNN he will push universal background checks, as well as bans on “high volume magazines,” bump stocks, and more.

