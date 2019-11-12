SECTIONS
Now environmentalists take aim at kitchens to save the planet

'To fight climate change'

Published November 11, 2019
(BREITBART) -- Environmentalists in California are willing to let the state dictate how they cook in their own kitchens in an attempt to save the planet.

Thirteen cities and one county in California have put in place zoning codes encouraging or requiring all-electric new construction, virtually banning builders from running natural gas lines into homes and apartments to fuel appliances, including stoves and ovens.

USA Today reported that people believe the move is necessary to fight climate change “with an eye toward creating fewer legacy gas hookups as the nation shifts to carbon-neutral energy sources.”

Read the full story ›

