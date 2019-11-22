SECTIONS
Oops! Buttigieg's race stunt backfires

List of blacks supporting him includes whites and those who DON'T

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published November 22, 2019 at 5:30pm
Pete Buttigieg (Campaign photo)

Polling zero nationally among African-American voters, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg released a list of 400 black South Carolinians who support his Douglass Plan for Black America.

However, the list was 42% white.

And many on the list were confused because they didn't endorse him.

Oh, and the campaign's release was illustrated with stock images from Kenya.

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy was all over the controversy.

"If you're ever looking for a way NOT to win a primary look no further than the crap Pete Buttigieg pulled trying to prove black people really do endorse both him and his plan."

Apparently, the campaign sent an email telling people they had to opt-out if they didn't want their name used.

Some recipients might not have even read the email.

Buttigieg and his campaign regularly refer to the Douglass Plan, named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, when confronted about their lack of support from blacks.

In a recent CNN interview, Buttigieg called it "the most comprehensive vision put forward by a 2020 candidate on the question of how we’re going to tackle systemic racism in this country."

Rachel R. Gonzalez, a Democratic Party activist, noted that among the black leaders Buttigieg's campaign wrongly claimed as endorsers was Johnnie Cordero, chairman of the Democratic Black Caucus of South Carolina.

"They really thought he wouldn’t notice," she wrote on Twitter.

