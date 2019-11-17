Parents, 3 children dead in apparent 'domestic violence, murder-suicide'

(KNSD) A mother, a father and their four sons were found wounded in a home in San Diego's Paradise Hills community Saturday morning in an apparent case of murder-suicide, investigators confirmed. Five of the family members died.

The San Diego Police Department said the parents -- a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman -- and a 3-year-old boy were found dead at the family's home on the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in Paradise Hills, a neighborhood east of Interstate 805 and Euclid Avenue.

The three other children, also all boys, were taken to a local hospital. Two of the boys died at the hospital; the fourth child underwent surgery and, as of 3:40 p.m., was in critical condition, officials said.

